41 Years Behind Bars For Muncie Man In Fatal OD

A Muncie man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a local teenager. The Star Press reports a judge found 24-year-old Ricky Lamiez Taylor guilty of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. He was accused of supplying the fentanyl to a co-defendant who in turn provided the drug to the teen who fatally overdosed.

Previous Post
Chris Radican Returns to Ball State as a Radio Analyst
Next Post
Muncie Man Accused Of Bribing Cop In Traffic Stop

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom