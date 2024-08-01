A Muncie man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for his role in the overdose death of a local teenager. The Star Press reports a judge found 24-year-old Ricky Lamiez Taylor guilty of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. He was accused of supplying the fentanyl to a co-defendant who in turn provided the drug to the teen who fatally overdosed.
41 Years Behind Bars For Muncie Man In Fatal OD
Previous Post
Chris Radican Returns to Ball State as a Radio Analyst
Next Post
Muncie Man Accused Of Bribing Cop In Traffic Stop