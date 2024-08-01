Chris Radican Returns to Ball State as a Radio Analyst

Welcome back to Ball State, Chris Radican! The Football alum joins Mick Tidrow in the booth as the teams’ new radio analyst from Learfield, as heard on WMUN Radio.

Elwood and Liberty Christian start the school year today.

Trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again – the attempted assassination on former President Trump – Congressman Greg Pence, on the investigation…

From WMUN earlier this week.

Mike Pence will get nearly $720K from taxpayers to pay for failed presidential campaign which was launched in 2023, but ended after six months. Federal dollars will help pay campaign expenses, according to The Indy Star.



Friday is State Fair Band Day, and I asked about the first round time for Muncie Central High School with MCS CEO Chuck Reynolds…

The Frankfort Hot Dog Band goes first at 9:09 a.m. and the defending champs from Kokomo go at 9:45 a.m.

Salvation Army helps people in so many ways…

Major Curtiss Hartley says they bought and installed a simple one, to help someone in need. RegisterToRing.org is open for bell ringing planning already.

Metro Football registration days are planned: August 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., or August 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., show up at the Metro Shed on State Rd. 3 in Muncie. $120 for tackle and cheerleading, and $70 for flag teams.

Indiana State Board of Education held a public meeting regarding the proposed GPS and GPS Plus high school diplomas. State Representative Sue Errington said in a release: “Last Friday, I held a town hall meeting in my Muncie district…52 people attended…” and some, “objected to the emphasis on work-based learning dropping required math, arts, sciences and geography courses…” It was not disclosed if anyone was supportive of the changes. She asked the SBOE to rethink the next steps.

Boar’s Head Provisions is expanding by 7 million pounds its July 26th, 2024, recall of deli meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced yesterday.

Today is First Thursday in downtown Muncie. From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., merchants and galleries will welcome people to explore, including Cornerstone Center for the Arts – on stage in the auditorium, and in their gallery.