Michigan Man Dies in Anderson Crash Tuesday

Anderson Police say the crash of a Honda Accord and a Dodge Ram at W. 53rd Street and W. 53rd Street Parkway Tuesday afternoon was fatal for one driver. The Madison County Coroner identified the victim as 38 year old Cyprien Nanah of Westland Michigan, the driver of the Honda Accord. Details are sketchy, the APD Crash Team is continuing their investigation. Police say nobody else was injured, and all parties involved are cooperating.