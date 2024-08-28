City of Muncie Hit with Data Breach

As reported first last week, data breach hits hundreds…

As reported first by WLBC’s Kim Morris, just before 6:00 a.m., two cars crashed near the Muncie Dragway on SR 67 – one dead on scene, and one Lifelined to Methodist Hospital according to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

The updated COVID-19 shot for everyone 6 months old and up, which renews a now-annual quandary for Americans: Get the shot now, or hold it in reserve? ABC News says the FDA reports it should provide some protection to everyone. But many healthy people who have already been vaccinated or have immunity because they’ve been exposed enough times may want to wait a few months.

A Muncie connection to the Paralympic games in Paris: starting today, Lizzi Smith will swim for the gold – according to Ron Fauquher, she was born and raised in Muncie, graduated from Muncie Central. USA Swimming says she started competitive swimming at the age of 7.

Fire Department applications deadline coming soon in Yorktown…

apply through the end of August, says Town Manager Chase Bruton.

Thursday, 2 flights to raise hope and money for Muncie Mission Ministries. The golf outing at Players Club starts at 8:00 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.