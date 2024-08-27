A former Muncie police officer was placed on probation on Monday. Corey Posey pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration between .08 and .15. As part of his plea deal, one of the two charges Posey faced — operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment of a person — was dropped. Both the charges levied against Posey were misdemeanors.
Former Muncie Cop Placed On Probation
