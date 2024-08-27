Former Muncie Cop Placed On Probation

A former Muncie police officer was placed on probation on Monday. Corey Posey pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration between .08 and .15. As part of his plea deal, one of the two charges Posey faced — operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment of a person — was dropped. Both the charges levied against Posey were misdemeanors.

Previous Post
Muncie Man Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash
Next Post
Hartford City Mother Charged In Child’s Injury

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom