Muncie Man Dies In Tuesday Morning Crash

A crash Tuesday morning on Indiana 67 northeast of Muncie claimed the life of a local man and seriously injured another victim. According to the Star Press, 62 year old Richard S. Meadows of Muncie, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near the Muncie Dragway along Indiana 67 southwest of Albany.

