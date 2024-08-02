Delaware County nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate a board member for the John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award before the deadline on August 15. MuncieJournal.com reports the award, given by Ball Brothers Foundation, recognizes the important role board members play in strategic planning and financial oversight to achieve their organization’s mission.
Deadline Approaching For Governance Award
