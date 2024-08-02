Court Of Appeals Upholds Daleville Man’s Murder Conviction

The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Delaware County man who killed his grandfather.
According to the Star Press, a Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury in February 2023 found Trent David Kreegar, now 29, guilty in the September 2021 death of 67-year-old Robert Earl Huffman Jr. at Huffman’s Daleville home. Kreegar was later sentenced to 55 years in prison.

