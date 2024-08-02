BSU President on Campus Protests Elsewhere

Inciting students? Protests on college campuses are not a new thing, but Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns says his University might deal with the issue better than others

From WMUN Radio yesterday.

When the sirens roar – In Delaware County, when a weather warning is issued for any part of the county, which civil defense siren makes noise

John Coutinho, EMA Director on WMUN Radio yesterday.

West Nile watch – here’s more from Bret Busby

Carries Ride happens tomorrow in Alexandria – register 10:30 – 12 noon, when it’s kickstands up. Dinner 5 p.m. all at Halo’s Bar and Grill.

For the 12th time – this week, a defendant who has been convicted of and sentenced for dealing in a narcotic drug resulting in death in Delaware County. Ricky L. Taylor (DOB 8/27/1999) got 41 years in prison. Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez said that “the evidence at trial indicated that there were two victims: one age 18 and the other age 17. Each of the victims had only used ½ of a pill which contained Fentanyl.

Event follow up with our Bret Busby

Pups on the Patio, tomorrow at Muncie Raising Cane’s to benefit Animal Rescue Fund.

It was one week ago today when we were asked for a visit by a State Legislator and several others

We asked for what was learned

Among other items discussed, our MuncieJournal.com and 765BusinessJournal.com efforts from Editor in Chief Mike Rhodes, and our expansive local radio news efforts heard on at least 5 of our frequencies, plus breaking news and more.

