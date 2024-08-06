Ball State President Weighs in on Muncie Community Schools

It’s been since July of 2018 when Ball State started overseeing Muncie Community Schools by State mandate, and last week on WMUN news Radio, I asked for the next steps from Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns…

Public School Review online says 81% is the high school graduation rate at Central – below the state average of 88%. There are several more steps to be taken…

School year opens for MCS tomorrow.

Welcome back to school Shenandoah, Daleville and Yorktown today. Huge list of schools tomorrow.

The Indiana State Fair runs until August 18th in Indianapolis. One common occurrence for ISP Troopers at the fair is locating lost children. One option is to take a photo of your child when you arrive at the fairgrounds, in the event you become separated that photo can be quickly shared with dozens of public safety personnel at the fairgrounds.

Our first four set for WMUN Radio and TV with high school football starting with the August 23rd game…

Mark Foerster leads our Radio and TV broadcasts on 92.5 FM, 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN. The High School Coaches’ Corner show starts the Saturday 10:00 a.m.

We wondered about home schooling’s impact on student numbers at Muncie Community Schools. It peaked during and shortly after COVID, but CEO Chuck Reynolds says the data has changed…

A reminder to plan to attend, or Listen on live Radio – candidate forums both from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on September 12th, at Anderson High School Auditorium for the 5th Congressional district, and for the 6th Congressional District in Greenfield on September 25th. WMUN and WHBU will broadcast each live on FM, AM, and free streams.

Today in 1994 the First Brickyard 400 race was run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The winner was Jeff Gordon.

Ball State Fan Jam 2024 is back: Saturday, August 10th, 2024, estimated to start around 6:30pm at Scheumann Stadium – 3300 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47306. Free, for all ages.