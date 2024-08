Another arrest in connection with a July 21 shooting in Anderson that left eight people injured. The Herald Bulletin reports 19 year old Donisha Lorraine Askew is charged with criminal recklessness. Just after midnight July 21, police responded to a report of large gathering of people that was blocking a roadway and had recently began fighting in the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue, near Tracy Park. Moments later, multiple gunshots rang out through the crowd.