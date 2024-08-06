Meridian Educational Nights In Muncie

Meridian Women’s Health and Meridian Health Pediatrics are partnering to offer Meridian Educational Nights featuring special presentations from Meridian providers on family and health related topics. MuncieJournal.com reports Meridian Educational Nights will be held from 5 – 6 p.m. every other month on the second Tuesday at Meridian Women’s Health at 100 N. Tillotson Avenue in Muncie.

