Another Muncie Murder

Release, from Muncie Police Department:
“On 8/31/24 at 3:32 p.m., Delaware County 911 Dispatch received a call of shooting in the 1200 block of S. Blaine St. Muncie Police Department responded and determined a 29 year old male had been shot. He was transported to IU Health/BMH where he succumbed to his injuries. This is an active, on going investigation. If anyone has information, please contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.”

Melissa Criswell
Deputy Chief
Muncie Police Department

