Two Winchester Residents Arrested for Attempted Murder

Two Winchester residents have been arrested after two men were shot outside a home. 30 year old Noel T. Cottrell, was charged Thursday in Randolph Circuit Court with two counts each of attempted murder, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon. The attempted murder charges are Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year prison terms. 35-year-old Kaitlyn Burhans, was charged with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit criminal recklessness, conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon, and a single count of assisting a criminal. The shooting victims told police they earlier had an altercation with a man later identified as Cottrell, according to a StarPress report.

The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine will recognize Delaware County Veterinarian Dr. Kelly G. Whitesel as a distinguished alumnus during the upcoming Purdue Veterinary Conference. Whitesel is known for “his dedication to animal health, not only at his clinic but also on the farms around his home according to a press release. The Distinguished Alumni Awards will be presented on Wednesday evening, September 18th, at the annual Alumni and Friends Celebration in the Purdue Memorial Union.

This quarter, the George and Frances Ball Foundation awarded more than $1.1 million in grant awards, of which nearly $1 million was to support activities and goals of the Cradle to Career Muncie program. Cradle to Career Muncie is an initiative focused on overcoming generational poverty by raising the level of educational attainment in the Muncie community in order to better equip Muncie’s citizens to earn a good, living income.

Ball State University’s Fall 2024 Excellence in Leadership Speaker Series event will feature Kelly J. Gordon, one of the world’s most accomplished superyacht captains—also known for her leadership skills and mental health advocacy. Captain Gordon, a Ball State University graduate, will deliver her inspiring talk on leadership at 7:30 p.m. on September 10th at Pruis Hall on Ball State’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Community members can receive no-cost COVID-19 tests today, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 4th at the Open Door Health Services administration site in Muncie. The site is located at 220 S. Walnut Street. Distribution will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Tests will soon also be available to U.S. households through a federal government program. Households will be able to order 4 free tests, with home delivery, from covidtest.gov starting in late September. The updated 2024-2025 Covid vaccine will be available to the public at Open Door Urgent Care this fall.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to a release from MPD, around 3:32 p.m. on August 31st, officers responded to the 1200 block of South Blaine Street, near South Macedonia Avenue and East Willard Street, on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. The man was transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. MPD says the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department’s detective division at 765-747-4867 or call Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.

Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction and Democratic nominee for Governor Jennifer McCormick is continuing her series of statewide town halls on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 6:30 p.m. Central Time in Evansville, Indiana. This ongoing initiative is part of McCormick’s commitment to ensuring that the voices of Hoosiers are heard and that their concerns are addressed in her campaign for the governorship of Indiana. For more information on McCormick’s town hall series visit McCormickforGov.com.

The Associated Press reports a federal judge has indicated he will order major changes in Google’s Android app store to punish the company for engineering a system that a jury declared an illegal monopoly that has hurt millions of consumers and app developers. The verdict centered on Google’s nearly exclusive control over distribution of apps designed for Android phones and the billing systems for the digital commerce occurring within them.

Heart of Indiana United was is hosting an event at the Belgian Horse Winery in Middletown. Titled the “United Way Women United Birthday Bash,” the event is for celebrating new beginnings, forging new friendships, and welcoming women into their Women United community. You’ll enjoy delicious wines, live music, aerial silk performances, food trucks, laughter and more. The event is Saturday, September 14th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In a social media post, The Delaware County, IN E911 Communications Center said it has received multiple reports of scams involving people pretending to be members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, while telling people they must pay fines or face jail time. The calls have reportedly appeared on Caller IDs as a local phone number. If you receive a call from someone saying they are with any government or law enforcement agency and they request personal financial information or demand payment, THIS IS A SCAM Please be careful not to fall for this or any other potential phone scam.

The league of Women Voters and Woof boom radio will host a Congressional District 5 candidate forum on Thursday September 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Anderson High School auditorium, 4610 S. Madison Avenue in Anderson. The event is free to attend and will also be broadcast on WHBU and WMUN radio stations.

Gas prices during Labor Day weekend at many stations across Indiana were around 40 cents lower than this time last year, according to GasBuddy. “In Indianapolis for example, the average was around $3.23. That’s about 28 cents lower than where we were a month ago,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The state of Indiana needs $987-million more dollars to maintain local roads and bridges and has a $2.4 -billion dollar shortfall over the next ten years. The figures are from the Local Technical Assistance Program, which is a partnership between the state government and Purdue University. 28% of roads in the state are in poor condition, and those cost considerably more to fix at between $150 thousand and $1.5 million per mile compared to roads in good condition, which cost between $1,000 and $7500 per mile.

Here are a few tidbits from “This week in Indiana History.”

On September 4, 2012 A life-sized bronze statue of Orville Redenbacher was unveiled in Valparaiso, where he developed the popcorn that made him famous.

On September 2, 1911 Madame C. J. Walker applied for incorporation of her cosmetics company in Indianapolis. She became the first woman millionaire in the U.S.

On September 5, 1885 the 1st gasoline pump was delivered to a gasoline dealer in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

And finally on September 4, 1928 Dick York, the American actor who played Darrin—from the Bewitched television show—was born in Fort Wayne.