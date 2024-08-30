Anderson Police Using Shot Spotter Technology

Anderson police are using the latest technology to address gun violence in the city. The city placed 175 gunshot detectors around Anderson since November 2023, with plans to install more in 2025.
Chief Mike Lee said the technology is part of the Flock safety law enforcement system, which also includes license plate readers in Anderson and in several other locations in Madison County.

