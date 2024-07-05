Soup Crawl Set For October 3rd In Muncie

Soup Crawl benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will be held in downtown Muncie on Thursday, October 3rd from 5pm to 8pm. For $20, you can sample soups from downtown and other area restaurants, caterers, and organizations, and learn about Second Harvest, which works to break the cycle of generational poverty by providing tools to support child development as a foundation for lifelong sustainability.

Woof Boom