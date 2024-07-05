1,450 Ring in July 4 with a Run/Walk in Yorktown

Big fun before some rain started – Yesterday started with fun in Yorktown

the 4 for the 4th run and walk started the daylong plan there.

Muncie City Council voted 7 to 2 to table ordinance 12-24 at Monday’s City Council Meeting. The ordinance would clear a 10% raise for city employees. This ordinance has drawn controversy due to this raise being given by the Mayor’s office without approval from the City Council.

Reardon Auditorium on the campus of Anderson University is the site Tuesday for the 2024 The Herald Bulletin Sports Awards. Oldies 101 Sports Director Zach Johnson will again serve as the host for the event, which is free and open to the public! Doors open at 6pm, and the show begins at 7pm!

Not a criminal act by cops – “…when a police officer turns on the lights and sirens – pull over and stop, it is as simple as that.” Prosecuting Attorney Eric M. Hoffman has concluded his review of the January 24, 2024 police pursuit that resulted in death and loss of a fetus when Law enforcement attempted to serve outstanding arrest warrant on Olivia LaRue, who fled from police, which resulted in a crash. After a review of the facts and the applicable law, Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman determined that the law enforcement officers involved did not commit any criminal acts. Therefore, those officers will not be charged with any criminal offenses.

July 1 was called a big day at MCS on a social media post: longtime MCS administrator Dr. Chuck Reynolds takes over as Director of Public Education & CEO; Eric Grim transitions to Assistant Superintendent; and welcome Karrianne Polk-Meek as new Director of Secondary Education. The new school year will be here before you know it (Aug. 7).

Monday, July 8, 2024 marks the start of the 23rd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana. The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten.

Foster Closet – nice people doing nice things

Indiana history – today in 1921 The first all-female jury in Indiana and perhaps the nation sat for a trial in the Jennings County Courthouse in Vernon.

Muncie City Council honored a dedicated employee who recently passed away at Monday’s City Council Meeting. Robert “Radar” Derringer passed away recently. Derringer had worked at Beech Grove Cemetery since he was thirteen, spending 57 years until he retired last June.