CANCELLED SILVER ALERT Henry County, Indiana

UPDATE, 3:20P.M. – CANCELLED.

BMV PIC Michael Dixon

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Dixon, a 75 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans with black suspenders and black boots, and driving a white 2016 Dodge truck with Indiana plate GL271B.

Michael is missing from Straughn, Indiana which is 54 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday July 27, 2024, at 2:30 PM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Dixon, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

