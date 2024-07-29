Recent Ball State Graduate Passes Away

From Newslink Indiana: “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Grace Bentkowski, our beloved former News director and graduate of 2024.” No cause of death has been officially released. Services are pending.

Senator Mike Braun, running for governor, has released what he calls a blueprint for property tax reform in the state of Indiana. At the core of the plan is a push to return property tax rates, as well as bills, to 2021 levels. Braun’s plan would also allow homeowners to “deduct 60-percent of their home’s assessed value from their tax bill.”

Meet Chuck Reynolds, like you’ve never known him before – today’s guest on WMUN’s All Kinds of People with host Dr. Joe – 9:30 a.m. on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and replay later on WMUNmuncie.com.

How Sue Errington feels about Harris as the replacement for Biden on the ticket…

State Representative Errington was on WMUN last week and shared a local tie to the Convention, with two Delaware County nominators…

The Democratic National Convention is August 19th through 22nd in Chicago.

Muncie Central free football camp starts today – head coach Kyle Padgett…

from WMUN – today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns little known fact: his dog’s name…

from WMUN news Radio – the Fall Semester begins August 19th.

People are still talking about last week’s address by President Biden, with many saying he didn’t answer the specific question of why he dropped out of the race – here’s 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz take on WMUN…

Gospel music in America impacted by a tragic loss, as members of The Nelons were involved in fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, we first saw this on a Gaither social media page. Killed were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

Delaware County Stand Down is September 17th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Muncie Fairgrounds. If you have questions or want to help, email ewilcox@co.delaware.in.us.