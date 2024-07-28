Anderson Shooting Suspect Sought

Anderson Police are asking for your help locating alleged suspect, 20 year old Rosey Lei Smith of Anderson. Investigators have developed probable cause for her arrest in connection with the July 21 shooting at a west side event in which seven people were injured. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith or any additional information that could assist in the investigation, please contact Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS (8477).