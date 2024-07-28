Anderson Shooting Suspect Sought

Anderson Police are asking for your help locating alleged suspect, 20 year old Rosey Lei Smith of Anderson. Investigators have developed probable cause for her arrest in connection with the July 21 shooting at a west side event in which seven people were injured. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith or any additional information that could assist in the investigation, please contact Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS (8477).

Previous Post
Gaither Friends Killed on way to Cruise

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom