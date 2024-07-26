Seven Decade Stint For Muncie Man In Deadly Shooting

A Muncie man who fatally shot a stranger in the parking lot of a local Walmart has been handed seven decades behind bars. .
The Star Press reports 34 year old Tyler Christopher Abrams pleaded guilty — but mentally ill — to murder in the July 2022 slaying of 34-year-old Samuel L. Gillum of Eaton in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 4801 W. Clara Lane.

