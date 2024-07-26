North American Stamping Group Plans Muncie Shutdown

North American Stamping Group is closing its Muncie plant effective Nov. 30, affecting 62 employees of the factory along West Eighth Street. The Star Press reports the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification did not provide a reason for the planned closing. No separation benefits will be provided to the employees.

