North American Stamping Group is closing its Muncie plant effective Nov. 30, affecting 62 employees of the factory along West Eighth Street. The Star Press reports the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification did not provide a reason for the planned closing. No separation benefits will be provided to the employees.
North American Stamping Group Plans Muncie Shutdown
Previous Post
No Change In Tallies After Recount In At-Large County Council Race
Next Post
Seven Decade Stint For Muncie Man In Deadly Shooting