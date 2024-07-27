Recent BSU Grad Passes Away

From Newslink Indiana: “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Grace Bentkowski, our beloved former News Director and graduate of 2024. Grace was a beacon of integrity, passion, and dedication in journalism. Her unwavering commitment to truth and excellence touched countless lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who had the honor of working with her. She’s truly been the hallmark of NewsLink’s legacy. Rest in peace, Grace. Your legacy will forever inspire us.”

No cause of death has been officially released. Services are pending.