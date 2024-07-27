Recent BSU Grad Passes Away

From Newslink Indiana:  “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Grace Bentkowski, our beloved former News Director and graduate of 2024. Grace was a beacon of integrity, passion, and dedication in journalism. Her unwavering commitment to truth and excellence touched countless lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who had the honor of working with her. She’s truly been the hallmark of NewsLink’s legacy. Rest in peace, Grace. Your legacy will forever inspire us.”

No cause of death has been officially released.  Services are pending.

Previous Post
Anderson Woman Charged In Arrow Avenue Shooting

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom