Propsals For Nonprofit Summit

Nonprofit Support Network is accepting proposals for breakout sessions for its second annual Nonprofit Summit on Wednesday, October 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 pm at Horizon Convention Center. According to MuncieJournal.com, the summit will highlight the impact of collaboration through educational sessions, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities for nonprofit professionals across the sector.

