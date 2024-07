Placement of the new Fire Station 6 in Muncie has been finalzed after a survey revealed the best foundation for the building, which will include living quarters and 3 bays for fire engines and ambulances. MuncieJournal.com reports the new station will be built on the corner of MLK and Highland Avenue. The Mayor has discussed the change with Parks superintendent Carl Malone and several city council members., who were enthusiastic about the location.