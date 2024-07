It appears a man who shot and killed another man in Anderson last week won’t be charged. The Star Press reports 40-year-old Michael P. Piercy approached a man he did not know in downtown Anderson about 10 p.m. on July 8, struck him in the face and took his cell phone. The man produced a handgun and shot Piercy in a parking lot near Meridian and Ninth streets. Prosecutors are calling it a likely case of self defense.