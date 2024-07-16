Colts Cornerback Coming To Muncie

Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore II is in Muncie tomorrow from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. for an autograph session, at the BSU Stadium parking lot, sponsored by Toyota of Muncie. Free for all ages.

Back to the oval at IMS for this Sunday’s Brickyard 400 – track President Doug Boles…

hear the race on Oldies 101 and WMUN.

Last we reported on Indiana Legislative summer study groups, so I asked Senator Scott Alexander how they work…

We asked for a statement last week right after the not guilty verdict was reached for former Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey on the case regarding police abuse and cover up. MPD Chief Nathan Sloan was quoted “…relieved that the matter has finally been resolved and justice was served.” He went on to say “we consider the matters of past administrations to be closed…” Posey still has a Howard County felony charge on a separate matter.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, listeners to IPR in the Marion area may have noticed that WBSW 90.9 FM was missing. That’s because the facility, originally built nearly 30 years ago, has been having technical issues and the most recent knocked the signal off the air entirely, according to Phil Hoffman from BSU Public Media.

What can you tell us about the 1,100 Grads this coming Saturday at Ball State, President Mearns…

on WMUN yesterday morning. Saturday ceremonies start 10:00 A.M. inside Worthen Arena.