Muncie Woman Facing Charges In Deadly January Crash

Thirteen charges face a Muncie woman stemming from a January crash in downtown Muncie that killed a local man.
40 year old Olivia Louise Larue, was being chased by police on Jan. 23 when she ran a red light at Main and Mulberry streets, reports the Star Press. Larue’s Ford Escape collided with a 2015 Honda Acura that then overturned. A passenger in the Acura, 30-year-old Javonta Tyrell Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

