Christmas in July Donation Drive for Isaiah 117 House

What is Isaiah 117 House, according to Hannah Coffman…

that organization is the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month – and the meaning of Isaiah 1:17…

Christmas in July has Christmas trees at several locations…

  that’s Mariah Dull, coordinator of the monthly challenges.  Hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

The 172nd Delaware County Fair is on until July 20th at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.  The 4H events are on now, and the midway opens this Monday.  MITS says hop on Route 3 for a convenient ride to all the festivities.

First Thursday has been combined with this coming Thursday, as Ironman athletes begin checking in for this weekend’s event – all the usual Thursday events, and…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour also shared Friday events…

  from his social media post last week.

Chesterfield, IN to Bless 130th Baby Box in Indiana – as Kim Morris told you first yesterday, Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 P.M. EST, East Madison Fire Station 51 (207 E Main St. in Chesterfield, IN), is a new location to offer a secure and compassionate option for parents in crisis and help ensure every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future. Across the country, there are 246 Safe Haven Baby Box locations with 130 in Indiana.

 

Previous Post
Madison County Seeks Change In Dispatch Center Funding
Next Post
Muncie Woman Facing Charges In Deadly January Crash

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom