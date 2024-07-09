Christmas in July Donation Drive for Isaiah 117 House

What is Isaiah 117 House, according to Hannah Coffman…

that organization is the WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month – and the meaning of Isaiah 1:17…

Christmas in July has Christmas trees at several locations…

that’s Mariah Dull, coordinator of the monthly challenges. Hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

The 172nd Delaware County Fair is on until July 20th at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The 4H events are on now, and the midway opens this Monday. MITS says hop on Route 3 for a convenient ride to all the festivities.

First Thursday has been combined with this coming Thursday, as Ironman athletes begin checking in for this weekend’s event – all the usual Thursday events, and…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour also shared Friday events…

from his social media post last week.

Chesterfield, IN to Bless 130th Baby Box in Indiana – as Kim Morris told you first yesterday, Thursday, July 11th at 5:00 P.M. EST, East Madison Fire Station 51 (207 E Main St. in Chesterfield, IN), is a new location to offer a secure and compassionate option for parents in crisis and help ensure every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future. Across the country, there are 246 Safe Haven Baby Box locations with 130 in Indiana.