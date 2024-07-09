A Monday night shooting in Anderson left one person dead. Police say they went to the 900 block of Meridian Street and found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. No word on the person’s identity. The Herald Bulletin reports there was apparently an altercation involving the victim and at least one other person, but the investigation is ongoing.
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting In Anderson
