One Dead After Monday Night Shooting In Anderson

A Monday night shooting in Anderson left one person dead. Police say they went to the 900 block of Meridian Street and found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. No word on the person’s identity. The Herald Bulletin reports there was apparently an altercation involving the victim and at least one other person, but the investigation is ongoing.

Previous Post
Muncie Woman Facing Charges In Deadly January Crash
Next Post
Pool Party With Police Rescheduled

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom