Muncie Nurse Facing Charges In Pain Meds Case

A Muncie hospice nurse is charged with ordering prescription pain medication in the names of nursing home residents who then never received the narcotics. According to the Star Press, 45 year old Meredith Griffin Briles faces counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, possession of a narcotic drug and failure to make, keep or furnish a record.

Woof Boom