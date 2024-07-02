Greg Pence on Presidential Immunity Case

Presidential Immunity: what does Greg Pence think…

The 6th District Congressman was on WMUN News radio yesterday morning, prior to any ruling news breaking out.



Muncie fireworks change this year…

Mayor Ridenour from WMUN Radio last week. Michele Owen, Director of Communications for the City wrote too WLBC yesterday, “The street has not been very well attended in recent years, and it takes a squad car posted at each side street in order to adequately protect pedestrians from drunk driving incidents. The sidewalk over the bridge will be available for watching fireworks, as well as Minnetrista, Muncie Central, or many other Downtown vantage points.”

July brings new laws in Indiana passed by the state Legislature which include:

New ‘Green Alert’ program: like amber and silver alerts but is used for missing at-risk Hoosier veterans.

Land protections: Blocks companies owned by foreign adversaries from buying land within 10 miles of a military base or any farmland in Indiana.

The Indiana GOP did not choose who Mike Braun wanted as his Lt. Gov. running mate, and I wondered if Democrat candidate Jennifer McCormick was in favor of how Indiana chooses the ticket…

Former state lawmaker Terry Goodin is her choice, now it’s up to the Democrat Convention to decide. As for the Republican – Micah Beckwith is a guest on WMUN Radio this morning at 8:30 a.m. – 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

More Presidential debate reactions – 6th District Congressman Republican Greg Pence…

From yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Thursday’s 4 for the 4th run walk in Yorktown has cash and other prizes for various winners – including what’s called the Four Day Ray Yorktown Sprint to the Finish. The sprint starts at the bottom of Heartbreak Hill (after you pass behind Pizza King and cross the bridge). Timing-mats will calculate each racer wearing an official race bib and their exact sprint time. Each division will have a winner in addition to the fastest male and female sprinter.

Indiana University lost $1.3 million on its April eclipse event at Memorial Stadium. They booked Janelle Monae, and William Shatner.

From culinary reporter Sean Mattingly: the Muncie South Madison Street Dairy Queen got a new drive-thru speaker, new driveway clearance sign, and best of all a giant Red Spoon is on the front of their building.