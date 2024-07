U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Noblesville was charged with a weapons violation last week after a gun was found in her carry-on luggage at a Washington, D.C., area airport. TSA staff at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia detected an unloaded .380 caliber firearm during screening Friday, accordding to WISH-TV. A spokesperson says Spartz did not realize the weapon was in the pocket of her suitcase.