Muncie Man Found Guilty In Ice Pick Attack

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury has found a Muncie man guilty of a felony charge stemming from his attack on another man with an ice pick. According to the Star Press, 59 year old Charles Franklin Harris coulf face up to six years in prison. Harris was charged in an attack on a 59-year-old Muncie man with the ice pick on Thanksgiving 2022. Sentencing is set for August 21st.

Woof Boom