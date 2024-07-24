Ball State Professor calls Biden Change ‘Unprecedented’

Almost unprecedented – Chad Kinsella, Associate Professor of Political Science, at Ball State University shared a similar Presidential candidate change in 1968…

He questions the method of the announcement Sunday…

From WMUN News Radio earlier this week.

Most foul-mouthed fans in NBA revealed – Indiana Pacers rank seventh. JeffBet did the study and says the 76’ers are worst, and Knicks fans are not far behind.

Construction season in Yorktown – Town Manager Chase Bruton was on WMUN last week and said Friday was to have started…

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner will lead a discussion on leadership at Shafer Leadership Academy’s Coffee Talk event titled “In Pursuit of Leadership” on July 31th, 2024. The event will take place from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the Innovation Connector, located at 1208 W White River Blvd. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Interested individuals can register on the Shafer Leadership Academy website. shaferleadership.com.

Sentencing was Friday for Dr. William Hedrick to 5 years in prison. Hedrick had plead guilty to Unlawful Dispensation of Controlled Substance and more. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Zach Craig said, “Dr. Hedrick’s prescribing habits killed his patients as result of his greed.” In June of 2018, in a separate case, a Delaware County jury found Hedrick guilty of other offenses. After the hearing, Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “Hedrick is a convicted felon and a complete, utter, and total disgrace to the medical profession. I call upon Indiana’s medical licensing board to immediately revoke his license to practice medicine…”

The U.S Postal Service celebrated the life and legacy of beloved “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek with a Forever stamp. The dedication ceremony was held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Alex Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998. He began hosting the syndicated series “JEOPARDY!” in 1984. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.