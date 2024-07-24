Three Arrested After Winchester Home Raid

Three people under arrest in Winchester after a raid at a home there. Police went to a residence in the 300 block of West Washington Street on Monday morning, finding a total of 12.65 grams of meth and 5.4 grams of fentanyl. The Star Press reports a woman listed as an occupant of the house, 23-year-old Shayla Harvey, and two other men with nearby addresses — Brock Robert Harvey, 49, and Donovan James Ford, 24 — were arrested.

Previous Post
Muncie Man Found Guilty In Ice Pick Attack
Next Post
Complaint Filed Against Madison County Election Board Chair

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom