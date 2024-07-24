Three Arrested After Winchester Home Raid

Three people under arrest in Winchester after a raid at a home there. Police went to a residence in the 300 block of West Washington Street on Monday morning, finding a total of 12.65 grams of meth and 5.4 grams of fentanyl. The Star Press reports a woman listed as an occupant of the house, 23-year-old Shayla Harvey, and two other men with nearby addresses — Brock Robert Harvey, 49, and Donovan James Ford, 24 — were arrested.