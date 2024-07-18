Muncie Community Schools Extends Elementary School Day

The Muncie Community Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to extend the elementary school day by 15 minutes. MCS cited new State education requirements, as well as its own lower than average classroom time. Classes will still begin at 8:00 a.m., but the doors will open at 7:40 instead of 7:45. Students will now be dismissed at 2:55 p.m. instead of 2:40. Other changes include pushing Elementary athletics to 3:30 p.m. instead of 3:15 p.m., 2 hour delays being released at 12:55, and breakfast now being served in the cafeteria instead of in the classroom.

One of our many Local Radio shows is Connected with Linzi Marie, Saturday’s at 8:30 a.m. This weekend, important info from the Muncie Housing Authority. Radio first, then posted to WMUNmuncie.com.

New childcare impact study by Ball State University…

BSU President Geoffrey Mearns this week on WMUN news Radio.

The SAVE Act passed the House last week and 6th Distict Congressman Greg Pence voted in favor of it…

from WMUN Radio earlier this week.

Muncie Community Schools in person registration events are July 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and July 25th from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at all buildings. Also on July 24th, MCS will be hosting a Fit Fair in collaboration with Meridian Health Services at Southside Middle School. Students can participate in health screenings, as well as other health related activities.

Last night was free movie night in Yorktown…

Town Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN news radio. Yorktown Facebook for times and all the info.

When I spoke this week on WMUN to our owner J Chapman, I asked for the reaction and perspective from his vantage point in Uganda…

He is visiting Radio Pacis on a learning and sharing visit with Woof Boom Radio’s special arrangement with their group.

What’s the latest on the Muncie Central Football Stadium? Here’s MCS CEO Dr. Chuck Reynolds…

The Healthy Community Alliance is Woof Boom Radio’s July Unity in the Community grant winner. Find out where you can drop off the produce at healthycommunityalliance.org.