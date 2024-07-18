Morning Shooting Under Investigation In Muncie

Muncie police are investigating the Thursday morning shooting of a local man. According to the Star Press, dispatchers received a report of “multiple shots fired” in or near the 1100 block of East Fifth Street at 6:23 a.m. Officers found a 44-year-old man outside of his vehicle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and was later flown by medical helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.