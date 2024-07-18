Faeries, Sprites, & Lights At Minnetrista

Magic at Minnetrista for this year’s Faeries, Sprites, & Lights celebration. It’s happening July 25 through July 27, with a kickoff event this weekend. Hours for the events will be 5-9 p.m. daily, with a special sensory-friendly event on July 27 from 12:30–3:30 p.m. Minnetrista will kick off Faeries, Sprites, & Lights events on Saturday, July 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. with the Faerie House Workshop.

