Bingham Square Residents See No Relief Or Improvements

Bingham Square residents say things aren’t getting easier for them even after the city and Attorney General’s office stepped in.
Boarded up doors, abandoned buildings and poor living conditions is what residents at Bingham Square apartments are still dealing with. WRTV reports the Indiana Attorney General’s Office said the out-of-state owners stopped paying utility bills and currently owe more than $920,000.

