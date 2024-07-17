Prosecutors Dismiss Charges In Child Molestation Case

The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has dismissed the most serious child molesting felony charges against Michael Cox.

The 66 year old entered pleas of guilty to two felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dissemination of material harmful to a minor. On July 3, the state dismissed charges of two counts of sexual trafficking, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and dissemination of material harmful to a minor. No sentencing date has been set.