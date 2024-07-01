Miss Delaware County Crowned Miss Indiana

As we told you first on WoofBoomNews.com over the weekend, Kalyn Melham was crowned Miss Indiana 2024. Kalyn was Miss Delaware County in 2021.

People are still talking about the Presidential debate last week, and on the morning of the event, Roger Stone was on Radio tabling about the possibility of Michelle Obama being the Democratic nominee…

that Trump supporter and former advisor was on Oldies 101 with Mitch Henck.

It’s July 1st, and new laws in Indiana passed by the state Legislature include:

Youth employment: Allows 18-year-olds to sell and serve alcohol in a dining room of a restaurant or hotel under certain conditions.

Oversight of public colleges: requires any public university to report their diversity committees’ budget.

Happy hour in Indiana: allows bars and restaurants to have happy hours and offer carryout cocktails.

Recount deadline extended to July in Delaware County

Thursday plan for fireworks music, as produced by Pyrotecnico and approved by Muncie Downtown Development and City of Muncie, it accompanies the 10:00 p.m. shoot time at Muncie Central High school property.

She was on WMUN Friday, and I asked Jennifer McCormick about the Presidential debate…

the Democrat nominee for Indiana Governor’s interview is on WMUNmuncie.com. Star Press reports that Mike Braun calls President Biden’s debate performance ‘a disaster.’

Anderson On Tap drew more than 1,000 downtown according to the Herald Bulletin.

‘Don’t mess with happy:’ Ball State women’s basketball head coach Brady Sallee extends contract through 2030, according to Ball State Daily.

plans for a huge event in Madison county this week

What’s up with the city’s Homeless Task Force that Bret Busby reported on in February: Herald Bulletin said last week they are creating a mission and vision statement.