The Journey Home’s 7th Annual Golf Outing – Reserve Your Spot Today! Limited team spots and sponsorships available! July 28th,2024 at Winchester Golf Course!

Why Participate?

This event not only promises a fantastic day of golf but also serves as a critical fundraiser for our ongoing efforts to end homelessness and provide support to those in need. Your participation will directly impact the lives of many, making our community stronger and more compassionate.

Register Your Team of Four: $260

Gather your friends, colleagues, or family members and hit the greens! For just $260, your team of four will enjoy a full day of golf, friendly competition, and the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

Become a Hole Sponsor for $150

Showcase your business or honor a loved one by becoming a Hole Sponsor. For $150, your name or logo will be prominently displayed at one of the holes, giving you valuable visibility and demonstrating your commitment to community service.

Support as a Cart Sponsor for $25

Even if you can’t join us on the course, you can still be a vital part of the event as a Cart Sponsor for just $25. Your name will be displayed on one of the golf carts, showing your support for The Journey Home’s mission.

How to Sign Up:

Contact Justin Lester

phone: 765-509-2017

email: jlester@journeyhomevets.org

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a day of golf while making a difference in our community. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register your team or secure your sponsorship today!

Questions?

If you have any questions or need additional information, please reach out to us at jlester@journeyhomevets.org. We’re here to help!

The Journey Home | 110 S. Meridian St | Winchester, IN 47394