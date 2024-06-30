BSU ties to Paris Olympics

June 28, 2024

Swimming Alumna Apsara Sakbun to Represent Cambodia in Paris Olympics

MUNCIE, Ind. – – Ball State swimming alumna Apsara Sakbun was selected to represent Cambodia in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

A spring 2023 graduate of Ball State University with a degree in business analytics, Sakbun is set to compete in the women’s 50-meter freestyle scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at Paris La Defense Arena.

Sakbun finished her four-year swimming career with the Cardinals as a program record holder in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.38), 400y freestyle relay (3:21.74), and 200y medley relay (1:39.69). Individually, she owned the third-fastest individual time in program history in the 50y freestyle (22.77) and the sixth-fastest individual effort in the 100y freestyle (50.60).

A three-time Academic All-MAC selection who graduated Cum Laude, Sakbun earned her place on Cambodia’s Olympic team after setting national records in the 50m freestyle (26.41), 100m freestyle (58.23), and 100m backstroke (1:07.44) at the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

A native of Terre Haute, Indiana, Sakbun graduated from South Vigo High School in 2019 and was a member of the Terre Haute Torpedoes before swimming at Ball State.

Her younger sister, Haley Sakbun, is entering her junior year for the Cardinals and is Cambodia’s national record holder in the 200m freestyle (2:12.85). Both sisters also swam legs for the record-setting 4x100m medley relay which clocked in at 4:30.72 at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

BALL STATE STUDENT-ATHLETES TURNED OLYMPIANS

William Marlin (Pete) Lee – United States in 1976 Olympics – Greco-Roman Wrestling

Marco Teran – Ecuador in 1976 Olympics – Freestyle Wrestling (also competed in 1968 Olympics prior to attending Ball State)

Phil Eatherton – United States in 2004 Olympics – Men’s Volleyball

Jennifer Gilbert – Canada in 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic) – Softball (bronze medalist)

Apsara Sakbun – Cambodia in the 2024 Olympics – Swimming

Submitted by: Brad Caudill,Ball State Athletics, Associate Director of Athletic Communications