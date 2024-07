ecoREHAB of Muncie has been selected as part of the 2024 Lowe’s Hometowns program, a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide. The Star Press reports the Lowe’s grant — for $123,000 — will benefit ecoREHAB’s home, The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumber) in Muncie’s Old West End neighborhood.