A Muncie man is charged with selling fentanyl to informants for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force. 25 year old
Nathan D. Johnson was being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $55,000 bond, preliminarily charged with three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and single counts of dealing in meth and maintaining a common nuisance, reports the Star Press.
Muncie Man Charged With Selling Drugs To Police Informants
