Muncie Man Charged With Selling Drugs To Police Informants

A Muncie man is charged with selling fentanyl to informants for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force. 25 year old
Nathan D. Johnson was being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $55,000 bond, preliminarily charged with three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and single counts of dealing in meth and maintaining a common nuisance, reports the Star Press.

Previous Post
ecoREHAB Of Muncie To Receive Grant
Next Post
Wednesday Deadline To File Charge In Murder Case

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom