Former Muncie Physician Sentenced For Overprescribing Pain Meds

Former physician William Perry Hedrick has been sentenced to 54 months in prison. The Star Press reports, the 62-year-old Hedrick operated a pain clinic in Muncie that opened in July 2013 and was raided by the Muncie Police Department.
Authorities alleged Hedrick’s clinics in Indiana contributed to the deaths of eight people by overprescribing pain medications.

