State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) will be holding a town hall for district constituents to learn more about the details of a proposal that would reduce requirements for math, science, history, foreign language and health coursework and would require job shadowing or internships and apprenticeships. It’s happening at the Muncie Public Library – John F. Kennedy Branch, Friday, July 26 – 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.