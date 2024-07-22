Boards’ Murder Trial Will Remain In Madison County

The trial of Carl Roy Webb Boards II, charged with the murder of an Elwood police officer, will remain in Madison County.
The Herald Bulletin reports Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Friday denied a request to move the trial out of the county, but the jury would be selected in neighboring Delaware County. Boards, 44, is charged in the 2022 shooting death of officer Noah Shahnavaz.

