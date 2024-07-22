Delayed Upgrade Of Lapel Water System Discussed

The attorney for the town of Lapel is hoping to continue negotiations on the delayed upgrade of the water system.
The Herald Bulletin reports the attorney met recently with representatives from contractors Atlas Excavating and Commonwealth Engineering in an attempt to move the project forward. During the Thursday’s meeting, Gary Schuck said the town wants to be reimbursed for repairs to damaged streets and sidewalks.

Boards' Murder Trial Will Remain In Madison County
Anderson Block Party Shooting Update

